MESICK — A trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post came to the aid of a Mesick man in an overdose situation Wednesday and saved his life with a shot of Narcan.
At 12:30 p.m. on May 5, trooper William Coon was dispatched to a residence on Guthrie Road in Wexford County's Hanover Township to a report of an unresponsive 34-year-old man, according to a press release from the MSP. The caller stated her boyfriend had borrowed her car to go to the store and was gone longer than expected, police said.
She went outside and noticed her car was parked on Guthrie Road and police said her boyfriend was slumped over the wheel. The woman called 911 and the dispatcher instructed her on how to perform CPR, according to police. Trooper Coon arrived on the scene while the woman was performing CPR along the side of the road. Police said the man had a bluish complexion and appeared deceased.
Trooper Coon evaluated the situation and police said he learned the man was an opiate user. With that knowledge, trooper Coon administered a Narcan shot and within moments the man's pulse began to increase and his breathing normalized, according to police. He eventually regained consciousness and police said he began talking with the trooper.
The man was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and is expected to make a full recovery.
