MARION — Rusty made a break for it Tuesday.
MSP Trooper Ed Ricklefs said a motorist from Ohio called 911 Tuesday afternoon after they saw a renegade horse crossing M-115 at 70th Avenue in Osceola County.
The motorist reported that the horse, which was dragging a trailer behind it, nearly collided with a semi-truck when it crossed the busy highway.
As it continued down 70th Avenue, the motorist kept an eye on the animal until Ricklefs was able to catch up with them around 20 Mile Road.
Using his cruiser to corral the animal against a guardrail on the side of the road, Ricklefs was able to gain control of the horse and calm it down.
It turns out the horse's name was Rusty and the animal belonged to an Amish mother and daughter who were inside the Northwood Country Store on 70th Avenue when it escaped. Ricklefs said the horse took off when the halter attached to a hitching post at the store broke loose.
After securing the animal, Ricklefs said it was returned to its owners safe and sound.
Ricklefs said he encounters one or two incidents a year involving a large animal (such as a horse or cow) on the run.
While this time everything turned out OK, Ricklefs said he's witnessed cases that were much more serious, including one where a horse was struck and went through a car windshield, pinning the occupants.
"It could have been a bad accident," Ricklefs said.
Fortunately, Rusty only was on the lam for about 10-15 minutes and didn't cause too much of a ruckus.
"The horse was given a verbal warning," reads a message sent out by the MSPNorthernMI Twitter account following the incident.
