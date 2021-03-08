CADILLAC — An Illinois man was arrested on Saturday after fleeing from a car crash in Wexford County.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, at approximately 7:30 p.m. troopers from the Cadillac Post along with deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on M-115 at the intersection of Mackinaw Trail in Clam Lake Township.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 44-year-old Westmont, Illinois man for operating while intoxicated. The initial investigation revealed the at-fault driver from Illinois was in a 2020 GMC Sierra with a 53-year- old man from LeRoy. They were traveling southbound on Mackinaw Trail at the intersection of M-115 when he failed to yield the right of way of a Ford F250 traveling east on M-115.
The occupants of the Ford F250, a 35-year-old Charlotte man and a 36-year-old Onondaga woman, remained on scene as the two occupants of the GMC Sierra fled on foot.
The driver of the GMC Sierra and his passenger were located hiding in bushes along the roadway a short distance from the crash. The driver was arrested and lodged at the Wexford County Jail.
The report will be turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for review of possible additional charges.
M-115 was shut down for approximately one hour because of the crash and arrest. No apparent injuries were reported. The MSP Cadillac Post was assisted by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, Cadillac City Fire Department and MMR.
