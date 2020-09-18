EVART — A 48-year-old Blanchard man is waiting to be arraigned in Osceola County’s 77th District Court on multiple offenses stemming from a recent incident involving a motor vehicle, drugs, and outstanding warrants.
At 3:46 p.m. on Sept. 16, troopers from the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post were patrolling in the Evart area near Waters Edge Drive and 85th Avenue when they observed a man running from a vehicle that just crashed. The troopers then began a foot chase and apprehended the Blanchard man.
Upon investigation, the troopers found the 48-year-old had a suspended driver’s license and had thrown a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine while he fled from police. He also was wanted on warrants in both Osceola and Mecosta counties, police said.
The vehicle the Blanchard man was driving and crashed was found to not have insurance and an unlawful license plate.
The man was arrested and lodged in the Osceola County Jail. His name has not been released by police as he has yet to be arraigned in 77th District Court.
