LAKE CITY — Two troopers from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post helped to save a Lake City man's life Thursday at a gun range in Missaukee County.
Troopers Darren Morris and Joshua Stinson were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of an unconscious man who was not breathing at the Missaukee County gun range. Once the troopers arrived on the scene, they found the son of the 67-year-old Lake City man performing CPR on his father.
The 67-year-old had reportedly slumped over without warning, the son called 911 and began CPR, according to a release by the MSP. Once there, troopers took over and accessed the victim. At the time, he was not breathing and had no pulse.
As a result, troopers connected the man to an automated external defibrillator and continued CPR, according to the release. A shock was delivered using the AED and troopers continued to administer CPR. When Missaukee EMS arrived the troopers relinquished treatment but continued to assist with the patient, police said.
The victim was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for further treatment and was later transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The Lake City man remains in critical condition, according to police.
