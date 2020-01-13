HOUGHTON LAKE — On Saturday at approximately 7:58 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to a residence on West Houghton Lake Drive in Roscommon Township after receiving a report someone was shooting out windows of a residence.
When troopers arrived, the witnesses advised two vehicles fled the scene shortly after the shots were heard. A suspect was identified, and information was broadcast to area agencies. A Richfield Township police officer was responding to the scene to assist troopers when he located the vehicle on M-18 near M-55. Officers from several agencies followed the suspect vehicle to an address in the area of West Doyle Trail and North Everett Road. The officers detained six subjects who were all interviewed at the residence. The primary suspect, a 51-year-old man from Roscommon, was lodged for bond violations after he was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
A search warrant was executed at the location of the shooting and troopers seized a double-barrel shotgun and spent shells. Troopers also seized a car wash broom believed to have been used to break the windows in the residence. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges will be sought.
Troopers from the MSP Houghton Lake Post were assisted by the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office, Denton Township Police Department, Richfield Township Police Department, Gerrish Township Police Department and an MSP K9 was called to the scene to assist with the search warrant.
