BEULAH — Troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded early Friday morning to an explosion of a camper in Benzie County that injured a Beulah man.
At around 6:50 a.m. Friday, the MSP reported troopers responded to a Veteran's Memorial Campground on Honor Highway in Beulah for a camper/trailer explosion and fire. A couple from Beulah were staying at the campground when the husband went out to turn on the propane after he was awakened by the couple's dog, police said.
He attempted to light the stove and that is when the police said the explosion occurred. The blast caused the roof to collapse and the walls to be blown out, according to police. The husband held the roof up long enough for his spouse and their dog to escape the camper and then he followed. Police said he then shut off the propane and witnesses saw him attempt to unhook the camper from the vehicle.
The 67-year-old Beulah man was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and then transported to Grand Rapids via ambulance with second and third-degree burns to 35-40% of his body. The 60-year-old Beulah woman was treated and released, according to police.
The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office and Homestead Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.
