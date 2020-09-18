WELLSTON — Troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of shots fired near Wellston Wednesday but ultimately couldn’t find or confirm the report.
MSP Seventh District spokesperson Lt. Derrick Carroll said troopers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in an area near Wellston and set up a perimeter due to the nature of the call.
As troopers checked nearby homes they couldn’t confirm that any shots had been fired. That included conversations with homeowners who didn’t confirm shots had been fired, Carroll said. In addition to troopers, the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office also provided backup, according to Manistee County Sheriff Kenneth Falk.
