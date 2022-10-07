Troopers seize bomb, firearms, meth during traffic stop

TRAVERSE CITY — A 33-year-old Buckley man faced two felonies and likely will face more for his connection with an incident involving drugs, firearms and a bomb in Grand Traverse County.
Vincent Patrick Kelly was charged in Grand Traverse County’s 86th District Court with one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine and one count of felony firearms for his connection with an incident on Sept. 28 in Blair Township in Grand Traverse County.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Kelly is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 6:53 p.m. on Sept. 28, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post observed two vehicles in a parking lot of a business located on Vance Road in Blair Township, according to a release from the MSP. Police said it was believed the individuals were conducting a drug transaction.
A passenger in a Ford F-150 was later identified as Kelly and police said troopers recognized him as an absconder on felony probation with a warrant for his arrest. Kelly left the parking lot but police said the troopers stopped the truck he was driving on M-37.
Once stopped, police said there were four occupants inside the truck including Kelly, who was placed under arrest on the aforementioned outstanding warrant.
When troopers searched him, police said they found empty baggies containing traces of a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine along with suboxone strips, a small blue straw, and a homemade explosive device with a fuse.
The three other occupants inside the truck were interviewed and later released and the truck was towed to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office evidence garage. Police said a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and inside the truck where Kelly had been seated troopers found a 9mm handgun, ammunition and brass knuckles. A short-barreled shotgun also was recovered from the bed of the truck, according to police.
Kelly was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail, the MSP Bomb Squad responded and seized the explosive device, which police said was detonated at a safe location. Troopers also were unable to obtain any other identifying information from the other vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup truck, initially observed in the parking lot.
The court issued a 10% of $10,000 cash or surety bond and more charges against Kelly are expected to be authorized by the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.
