MANTON — Casey Miller, owner of Miller Contracting, LLC., said they see lots of accidents and fender benders when they’re working on roads.
However, on Friday morning he saw his first vehicle catch on fire while working.
He said Miller Contracting was working over on U.S. 131 by the Manton on-ramp when a truck caught on fire right next to them.
The engine in a Chevrolet truck died and the driver pulled over. When the owner saw the flames he got out and was uninjured, Miller said.
He said the guy who was running a crack-filler machine for Miller Contracting went over with a fire extinguisher to try and put out the flames. He used the whole extinguisher trying to do so and tried to use another one, but it didn’t work.
It was quite a scene, as the tires and gas tank blew up and “black smoke really started covering the road,‘ Miller said.
The Cadillac News could see dark smoke several miles south of the scene while driving to the site.
Miller said he believes the truck was on fire for around 20 or 30 minutes. The City of Manton Fire Department did put out the flames while Miller Contracting did traffic safety for the road, he said.
Miller said he did not believe the truck was salvageable after the fire.
“It was burnt to the ground,‘ he said.
The City of Manton Fire Department did not respond to requests for information.
