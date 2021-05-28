MANTON — Community members packed the Manton VFW hall last Tuesday to hear a proposal from True North LLC — owners of the town's only gas station at the corner of Main Street and Michigan Avenue.
During the meeting, viewpoints expressed toward the proposal ranged from excitement and support to distrust and concern.
In a nutshell, True North has approached the city with an offer to donate $200,000 toward construction of the town's new library in exchange for vacant land across the street from its existing gas station. At that site, they would like to build a new and improved gas station.
If the offer is approved, True North would donate the land where their current gas station is located to be the future site of the library.
True North is an Ohio-based company that has service station locations in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana. President/CEO Mark Lyden said the gas station in Manton, which they purchased from Schmuckal Oil Company two years ago, has been one of their best locations.
Unfortunately, the facility hasn't aged well and is too small to accommodate all the products and services they'd like to offer to their customers.
"There's a lot of opportunity," Lyden said. "It's just the wrong facility."
The vacant lot in question previously was purchased by the city from the United Methodist Church for the purpose of building the library there. True North also is interested in purchasing a second vacant lot adjacent to the property owned by Manton resident Mike Moffit.
“The concept is a closing where the properties are swapped on one date," True North chief operating officer Ryan Howard wrote in a letter to city officials prior to the Tuesday meeting. “We will then lease back the property we currently have for $1 (or something nominal) while we build the new facility."
During the meeting, Lyden presented a slide show featuring a video and some illustrations and schematic drawings of facilities in other locations that would be "almost identical" to the one they're proposing for Manton.
The facility would be a little more than 4,000 square feet in size, with four gasoline dispensers — equaling eight fueling points. Lyden said they prefer to build their facilities with high-quality materials such as stone and brick that cost more in the short term but end up paying for themselves in the long-term, both by saving on maintenance costs and by improving the aesthetic quality of the facility.
Lyden said the facility's trash containers would be "bricked-in" and out of sight of the public. He added that station would feature tile floors throughout and some of the best bathroom facilities you'll ever come across.
"Not your typical gas station toilets," Lyden said.
The station would be illuminated by LED lights specially designed to reduce light pollution outside the boundaries of the property.
Diesel will be for sale at the station but Lyden said it will be designed primarily to service passenger vehicles and medium-duty trucks — not big rigs.
"There will be no truck stop facilities," Lyden said.
If approved, the station would be staffed by 10-15 people and Lyden said they would make an effort to hire locals first.
One resident present at the meeting asked Lyden why they didn't just use their existing property to build a new facility.
Lyden replied that the current property isn't large enough for one of their new facilities and is far too narrow.
"It doesn't help with the flow of the store," Lyden said. "It needs to become bigger. We can't make it like a bowling alley."
A concern expressed by one person at the meeting was that Manton's most prominent feature would become a gas station if the proposal was approved. Another person added they didn't like the idea of hearing beeps and automated voice messages coming from the dispensers all night, in addition to the light that would come from vehicle headlights in the area.
In response to these comments, another community member at the meeting said that anyone choosing to live in the middle of a town — even a town as small as Manton — has to realize that headlights and noise sometimes are things you're going to have to deal with.
Lyden said they did look at other properties in the area but the one across the street was definitely the most appealing to them because of its central location and other factors.
Another area of concern about the proposal was the potential for groundwater contamination at both the new and old sites.
Commissioner Rick Rayment said the proposed new location would be closer to the area's watershed, and any leakage from underground fuel tanks could be disastrous.
Lyden said the way they build underground fuel tanks has progressed leaps and bounds from the old days when companies used simple steel tanks that were more prone to leakage. He said they use double-walled fiber glass tanks that last for decades. He added that the tanks are monitored for signs of leakage 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and undergo regular inspections by federal and state agencies.
Someone asked if the city would be on the hook for environmental damage caused by the underground tanks that already exist on the property if they entered into the agreement.
Lyden said no matter how much it costs them, they would be responsible for cleaning up the site before handing it over to the city.
In response to a question about what the new gas station would do to property values of people living nearby, Lyden said considering the quality of their proposed facility, they likely would increase.
"This should enhance property values for blocks around," Lyden said.
During the meeting, Mike Moffit, who previously agreed to sell his adjacent property to True North as part of the deal with the city, expressed his support for the project.
"This is an opportunity for our town to see growth," Moffit said.
Friends of the Manton Library president Linda Kimbel also spoke out in favor of the proposal, which she said would allow them to start work on the library.
Friends of the Manton Library — a non-profit 501(c)3 — have been raising money toward the new library’s construction for several years but are still about $200,000 short of their $500,000 fundraising goal.
"We can't walk away from this," Kimbel said. "We really need that money to get started. This is an opportunity for us to get the library built in the next two years. We have an obligation to the people who've already donated to the library to do this."
After hearing comments from the public, Mayor Sam Cronkhite said the commission wouldn't be taking any vote on the proposal Tuesday.
Per a recommendation from the city attorney, the commission previously voted to retain an environmental consultant in conjunction with the city attorneys to assess any potential environmental problems and/or liability associated with the exchange. A future report will be given to the city commission before it approves the exchange.
United Methodist Church also would be informed of the proposal, as they have first right of refusal on the property. A representative of the church attended the meeting and said the congregation has not yet taken any stance for or against vote on the proposal, as they were not yet officially notified about it by the city. He added that at this point, much like the opinions expressed by people during the meeting, members of congregation had mixed feelings about the proposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.