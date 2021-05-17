True North to propose land 'swap' in exchange for $200K for Manton library construction

MANTON — The owners of Manton’s lone gas station have been in discussions with city officials to obtain land at the southeast corner of Main Street and Michigan Avenue in exchange for a sizeable donation toward construction of the new library.
On Tuesday, May 18, representatives of True North, LLC are scheduled to present their proposal to the Manton City Commission.
According to documents obtained by the Cadillac News related to the proposal, the land in question is across the street from the gas station currently owned and operated by True North. In exchange for this land, which will be the site of their new and improved service station, True North will donate $200,000 toward construction of the new Manton library.
The vacant lot previously was purchased by the city from the United Methodist Church for the purpose of building the library. True North also is interested in purchasing a second vacant lot adjacent to the property owned by Manton resident Mike Moffit.
If the True North proposal is approved by the commission, the new library will be built at the site of the current gas station once that structure is removed.
Friends of the Manton Library — a non-profit 501(c)3 — have been raising money toward the new library’s construction for several years but are still about $200,000 short of their $500,000 fundraising goal.
In a letter written to True North chief operating officer Ryan Howard and Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite, Friends of the Manton Library president Linda Kimbel said the library board have voted to recommend to the city to accept the offer in exchange for the lot.
“Thank you for the opportunity to complete this much needed resource for the community of Manton,‘ Kimbel wrote. “We are grateful to have a new civic minded organization join in our efforts to keep Manton a great place to live and raise a family.‘
Kimbel also noted in her letter that Moffit has agreed to accept an offer of $25,000 for the adjacent lot which he owns.
“The concept is a closing where the properties are swapped on one date,‘ Howard wrote in a letter to city officials and Kimbel. “We will then lease back the property we currently have for $1 (or something nominal) while we build the new facility.‘
In reviewing a draft exchange agreement provided by True North, city attorney Thomas Grier noted a couple of issues that should be addressed by the city moving forward if they’re interested in pursuing the offer.
First, under the deed by which the property was conveyed to the city, the United Methodist Church has a right of first refusal on the property. He said the church should be formally informed of the terms of the exchange agreement and of their right to make an alternate offer for the property.
Second, given that True North is offering to exchange its existing service station property for the property, the city must consider all of the potential environmental liability associated with underground storage tanks there. It was recommended that the city hire an environmental consultant to address any possible environmental implications.
Third, the exchange agreement and any exhibits to it should be subject to review by the city attorneys.
While Tuesday will be True North’s first official meeting with the commission on the proposal, company representatives have been corresponding with Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite for several months — a point of contention for some commissioners.
During a commission meeting earlier this year, some commissioners and members of the public brought up the True North proposal, which at that time was just a rumor circulating around town.
Commissioner Rick Rayment asked why the commission was not involved in discussions earlier in the process.
Cronkhite said he was contacted by True North on his personal phone, at which point he began informal discussions with them about their proposal. He said the reason he didn’t inform commissioners sooner was because there was “nothing settled to bring to the commission.‘
“It’s not even ironed out yet,‘ Cronkhite said. “It’s all speculation at this point ... All this is premature.‘
Rayment and several people during public comment said they didn’t think this was how the proposal should have proceeded, and that Cronkhite wasn’t authorized to negotiate a deal on behalf of the city.
Cronkhite said he was sorry that people felt that way and that he was only trying to do what was best for the city.
“My job is to steer the ship and I’m doing the best I can,‘ Cronkhite said. “Moving forward I will not negotiate for the city.‘
Commissioner Marcie Wilson commented that she hopes the city will inform nearby residents about the proposal so they can provide their input.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. at the VFW Hall 603 State St.
