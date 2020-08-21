MERRITT – The True Riches convenience and gift shop of Merritt had its grand opening on July 16 with the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The opening of the local business is the culmination of a dream for co-owners Margie Roty and Carolyn Mackool.
The grand opening included a rousing concert by Marilyn's Down-Home Band. In addition to the entertainment, celebration cupcakes and a cake were served to the appreciative public.
The convenience shop offers beverages, snacks, novelties, T-shirts and other apparel, and souvenirs, among other items. There many Michigan-made products in the aisles.
It is located at 7850 E. Houghton Lake Road. True Riches is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For information, call (231) 328-2718.
