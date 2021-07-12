Try your hand at sailing on Lake Missaukee

LAKE CITY — If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at sailboating, you may have an opportunity on Lake Missaukee this summer.
Richard Wells, a retired businessman from Detroit who has been coming north to Moorestown for 40-plus years and is now a full-time resident here in Missaukee County, has six ZUMA sailboats and wants to see them out on the placid waters of Lake Missaukee, preferably with some who are reading this article doing the navigating.
“I was in Lake City last week and looked out on the beautiful waters of Lake Missaukee and thought to myself, ‘Why aren’t my sailboats out there?’‘ he said. “It’s something I want to rectify and I’d love for people from the area to have a chance to sail.‘
Richard is willing to teach those who have never sailed before or give those with experience sailing the opportunity to navigate one of his ZUMA boats.
“If you have a group of boats out on the water it’s easier because people can learn from each other,‘ he said. “Plus, it’s just a lot of fun and very relaxing and enjoyable. What could be better than to be out on beautiful Lake Missaukee on a sailboat in the summer time?‘
Wells, who is an Eagle Scout, developed a love for canoeing, rowing and sailing as a youngster growing up in the Detroit area and it became a lifelong passion. He has remained involved in scouting his whole life and still loves to teach scouts how to sail.
Wells would love to get out on Lake Missaukee with folks from the area, including families with children. Any time after the Greatest Fourth weekend, Wells is available, different days at different times, depending on the response.
Those interested may contact him via email: richard@northwaytrails.com. Those interested in learning more about the amazing ZUMA sailboats can find plenty of photos and links online.
