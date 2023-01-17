There is no mincing of words related to the current state of the juvenile correction system.
In the eyes of local judges, prosecutors and law enforcement, at best, it is need of an overhaul, and at worst, it is a broken system needing a reboot. Like so many things, however, it will take a lot of money at a time when local budgets are tight and likely will get tighter.
Then there is the reality that local municipalities can’t take on this issue alone and the need for state or federal government assistance through funding and legislation to address this huge issue. In the meantime, these local judges, prosecutors and law enforcement say the reality is a system with no teeth or the ability to place young offenders when they are a danger to society.
Mecosta and Osceola Probate Judge Tyler Thompson has been on the bench in those two counties since 2016.
Former Gov. Rick Snyder appointed Thompson as the Mecosta-Osceola Probate Court judge and Thompson served out the remainder of Judge Marco Menezes’ six-year term that expired Dec. 31, 2017. He then ran and was elected to the position. Before his appointment, Thompson was serving as the Osceola County Prosecutor, which he was first elected to in 2012.
For Thompson, the issues surrounding the juvenile corrections system are important but also not easy to solve.
First, Thompson said federal and state laws do not allow juveniles to be placed within sight and sound of adult inmates. As a result, most counties simply can’t place them in county jails. So, if a juvenile commits a crime, it is up to the probate court to find a placement alternative, according to Thompson.
“Generally, we cannot find a juvenile detention bed when it is needed. Juvenile detention facilities, private or public, are not required to accept youth when court staff calls looking for placement,” Thompson said. “We are frequently turned away when we inform them that the youth is combative or disruptive — that is if they have a bed available.”
Thompson said, routinely, probate staff will call more than two dozen facilities to look for a single juvenile bed with no results. He also said, on more than one occasion, his staff has been called in the middle of the night to come and pick up a youth from a detention facility because their behaviors have escalated or because they assaulted staff.
While those juveniles are the ones that most need to be detained they end up being returned to their homes because there was no other place to take them, Thompson said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic started, Thompson said there weren’t issues finding juvenile beds.
“The bed shortage started at the beginning of the pandemic. Facilities that were open required negative COVID tests, which at the beginning of the pandemic were often not obtainable,” he said. “Then, as the pandemic continued, the facilities faced a worker shortage. Facilities that were open, were operating at partial capacity.”
The other issue that compounded the problem was the “Raise the Age” legislation, which brought Michigan in line with most states in treating 17-year-olds as juveniles when they violate the law. Before it was enacted, Thompson said 17-year-olds were treated like adults, who faced adult consequences in adult courts. Not surprisingly, once enacted, the law added to the number of youth in juvenile detention.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said juveniles who are going through the system and receive the most severe penalties, there are not a lot of options available due to the closing of juvenile detention centers. To overcome that, Wiggins said alternatives such as tether and house arrest are used. He also said when the adult jail population was lower, they could send some of these juveniles to the county jail, but that is no longer an option.
“We can’t do that anymore because of the jail population and the shortage of staff in the jail. So, it’s becoming a big problem for us,” he said. “I know there have been cases where Judge (Edward) Van Alst has begged, borrowed and pleaded to try to get somebody in a facility for a few days, maybe a week or so,” he said. “Then that bed needs to open up, so we are trying to find other locations. I know for a while that juvenile officers were calling like a five-state radius trying to find beds to put people in.”
Wiggins said that only goes to inflate the cost of housing the juveniles.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said for the past 15 months or so there has been a reoccurring problem with finding placement for juvenile offenders. He also said, at the moment, there is no solution that he is aware of. What he does know is it is a statewide problem. He also knows there is a critical shortage for the placement of these vulnerable juveniles.
Taylor said corrections staffing, finances and oversight are all part of the issue and likely will have to be part of the solution.
“During my 30-year career in law enforcement, there has never been this problem. We would come across a juvenile who broke the law, call the probate court, and if a serious enough offense, they would take them,” Taylor said. “If it wasn’t, they would take them home.”
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer believes the juvenile system, as it is today, is broken. He said regardless of the crime a juvenile is charged with or convicted of there is no place to house them.
In the last juvenile case the sheriff’s office dealt with, the juvenile in question cut off his tether from a different county and made his way into Missaukee County. During his visit, Yancer said the juvenile broke into three businesses. The juvenile was identified and deputies made contact at their out-of-county residence.
As he mentioned previously, Yancer said they could not get the juvenile lodged anywhere. The probation agent gave the juvenile house arrest, but Yancer said they attempted to leave their home. When someone tried to stop the juvenile, Yancer said they were stabbed.
Missaukee County still couldn’t find a place to house the juvenile even after the felonious assault, according to Yancer. Instead, the juvenile was placed with their father out of the county. The only other recent juvenile experience ended with them being lodged in a facility in Ohio.
“It’s just broke,” Yancer said of the juvenile system.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac agrees with Yancer that the juvenile system is broken.
He contends that anything a juvenile does in 2023 is not viewed as a crime. In some more serious cases, such as murder and criminal sexual conduct, Badovinac said juveniles are punished, somewhat. All other criminal offenses, Badovinac said are viewed as a right of passage or an indiscretion of youth that must be endured by society.
Badovinac said that is only supported by the opinion that brains are not fully developed until a much later age than 18 and therefore juveniles should not be punished for things that they are not capable of knowing are wrong. He also attributes that to left-leaning politicians who have, in his opinion, gutted any program attempting to teach right from wrong to juveniles.
“As a result, we now have a Department of Social Services which is burdened by policy and law to act as a surrogate mother and father to all who come under its ever-increasing umbrella of empathy and irresponsibility enshrinement,” Badovinac said. “That platform is sold to the voters as a reason to simply stop enforcing laws that make juveniles accountable and is championed by manipulation of statistics repeatedly used by candidates to prove the inequity inherent in our system. All of which is sold as a systemic history of racism, sexism and misogamy, which must be ended.”
What is the solution? For Badovinac, it’s simple. Let this nonsense run its course and hope people come to their senses. If they don’t, Badovinac said, just like all third-world country citizens, people will need to arm themselves with the firearm they have secreted from the government to protect their property from juveniles who have run amuck. This is the result of knowing the criminal system cannot punish juveniles because they were told repeatedly they are incapable of rational thought given their age and brain development, according to Badovinac.
While this is a probate court issue, it also has presented issues to the adult court system.
28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore said some juveniles may be charged as adults depending on the offense severity. Some of those cases may start in the probate court system but are elevated to the adult court, while some crimes that carry potential life sentences may directly go to the adult court via waiver.
Elmore said the adult court system is not permitted to house pretrial juvenile defendants in jails, even if they are charged as adults unless they can separate them from adult inmates. He also said when a juvenile is convicted in adult court may times the court must still hold a hearing to determine if it will sentence the juvenile as an adult.
Depending on the severity of the offense, Elmore said the court must sentence the juvenile as an adult, which is easier for the court. The other situations are much more difficult and sometimes Elmore said it may be best to sentence the person as a juvenile. In making this decision, Elmore said the court must consider the juvenile’s culpability, prior delinquency record, past program participation, adequacy of punishment and all options available.
Elmore said there is, however, a gross shortage of options other than probation-like supervision.
“When sentencing as a juvenile, we must involve the Department of Health and Human Services. If the court sentences the juvenile to detention, it is up to DHHS to find a facility. The problem is that there simply is a drastic shortage of juvenile detention facilities across the state,” he said. “It is common that a juvenile, who should be in detention, may sit at home for six or more months waiting for a bed. In the meantime, the home situation may not be beneficial for the juvenile either. The result may be a lack of justice for victims and delay in rehabilitation for the offender.”
Elmore said the solution includes more juvenile detention facilities. He also said the juvenile corrections system needs to be more than a set of talking points in Lansing. Elmore said it needs to be a priority.
Thompson said the lack or shortage of juvenile beds makes it difficult to deter future negative behaviors, ensure the juvenile is safe and not committing additional acts of delinquency. Most juvenile offenders are never placed in a detention facility and Thompson said detention is reserved for juveniles who are a danger to themselves or the community. It also is reserved for those juveniles who need the residential placement to assist in significant rehabilitation.
The focus of juvenile courts is rehabilitation and not punishment, according to Thompson.
“Well-intentioned folks in Lansing are attempting to alleviate the problem, but we really need more juvenile facilities. We need fairly-paid, trained workers at those facilities, and we need them yesterday,” he said. “If I had a money tree and I could snap my fingers to solve the problem, each county would have its own juvenile detention facility that was properly sized, staffed and funded.”
If the juvenile courts can’t send these juvenile offenders to Michigan facilities, Thompson said they end up going out of state. That means these juveniles are not able to easily see their parents for in-person joint counseling sessions or visits. Facilities in neighboring states are getting filled up with Michigan juveniles and sometimes these offenders have gone as far away as Arizona, which comes with its own set of headaches and costs, Thompson said.
“The most difficult juveniles fully understand that there is nothing we can do to them to get them to comply with reasonable requirements of probation. Tether used to be a reliable deterrent and a good starting place for troublesome cases or to make sure that a juvenile was not running the streets,” Thompson said. “We could easily and cost-effectively confine certain juveniles to home during non-school hours and then incentivize good behavior by removing the tether or by loosening the restrictions. Over the past two years or so, youth have been cutting their tethers, or are simply not charging them because they know that there is no place we can detain them when they escalate their behaviors.”
Thompson said placement is always a last resort. However, when courts have no options for placement, Thompson said they are forced to send juveniles, who are a risk to themselves, their family or the community, back home.
