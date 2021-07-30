While there are a few things for local voters to decide in Tuesday’s August Primary, the ballots will be lighter when compared to the busy 2020 election cycle.
Tuesday’s ballots will consist of a local school district and a community college seeking an operating millage renewal, while Marion Public Schools is seeking a tax bonding proposal. A local township also is seeking an emergency services millage.
Lake County voters are asked to renew an operating millage for West Shore Community College.
According to information from the Lake County Clerk’s Office, the renewal will be for the amount of 0.7062 mills, $0.7062 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation, for a period of eight years beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2029. If passed, it will provide funds to the community college for operations and is estimated to generate nearly $2.4 million in 2022.
Voters in the Manton Consolidated Schools district are being asked to decide on a millage renewal proposal this August.
During the Aug. 3 election, Manton Consolidated Schools will be asking district voters to renew its operating millage. This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law.
While a majority of the voters Tuesday will be from the Manton area in Wexford County, the election also will ask some voters from Missaukee and Grand Traverse counties to participate. Missaukee County voters from Bloomfield and Caldwell townships have consolidated with Wexford County. Bloomfield Township voters will vote Tuesday in Liberty Township, while Caldwell Township voters will cast their votes in Cedar Creek Township.
A similar type of system will be in place for Fife Lake Township voters from Grand Traverse County. Those voters will also cast their votes in Liberty Township.
If passed, the renewal would be for five years, from 2022 to 2026.
Marion Public Schools is asking its community to pass a tax bonding proposal that would be used for remodeling, equipping and re-equipping school buildings but also for preparing, developing and improving them.
The estimated millage that would be levied for the proposed bonds in 2021 is 0.85 mills, which equates to a zero-mill net increase over the prior year. The current rate is 3.9 mills and if the bond is passed it will remain at 3.9 mills. If passed, the bond will be for 12 years.
Elementary improvements will include removal and replacement of asphalt and base of the parking lot, new door hardware, replacement of ceiling tiles, replacement of damaged doors, new flooring, kitchen improvements, renovated bathrooms, new LED lighting and lighting controls for energy savings and heating and air quality upgrades.
At the Marion Junior/Senior High School, improvements include removal and replacement of asphalt and base of the parking lot, new fire alarm system, light controls for energy savings, replacement of main electrical distribution panel, new parking lot lights and new flooring.
This list of items to be upgraded was created by a committee of school board members, community members, architects, construction managers and staff members.
Marion Public Schools Board of Education President Alicia Michell said the bond proposal is an investment in the school and the community.
“The bond allows the district to keep millage revenues from current property assessments while maintaining the same millage rate,” she said. “This will give us much-needed monies for building improvements, energy savings, and safety enhancements.”
Cherry Grove Township voters are asked to approve an emergency services millage not to exceed 3-mills. The millage would provide funds for the township to continue to offer fire protection and emergency medical services, including funding for fire and emergency medical services operations, staffing, training, vehicles, equipment and housing.
The 3-mills is a renewal of the previously authorized 1.75 mills used for fire service and also a new 1.25 mills millage for ambulance services. If approved, it also will be for five years.
For a home with an appraised value of $50,000, the current 1.75 mills equated to $87.50 in taxes a year, while the new 3-mill millage would cost that same homeowner $150 per year.
According to the millage information provided to the Wexford County Clerk’s Office, some of the cost to township property owners would be offset because the municipality would be the primary transporting ambulance for Cherry Grove Township, which means, while the township will still legally be obligated to bill a township resident’s insurance, the remainder of the bill will be “waived” for those residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.