With the potential for major change at the national, state, and local levels of government, the upcoming General Election on Tuesday is the grand finale of a busy 2020 election cycle during a global pandemic.
What follows is a listing of local candidates, contested races and proposals that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot in the eastern half of Lake County and all of Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties.
LAKE COUNTY
Clerk and Register of Deeds
Incumbent Lake County Clerk and Register of Deeds Patti Pacola is seeking re-election while Democrat challenger Lisa Williams also is seeking the office.
Sheriff
Incumbent and Republican candidate Sheriff Rich Martin is seeking re-election for the office while Democrat challenger Dennis Robinson also is seeking the position.
Road Commissioner (partial term ending Dec. 31, 2024)
Republican Joan Runnels is running to fill a partial term as a Lake County Road Commissioner while Democrat Clyde Welford also is seeking the position.
Commissioner District 3
Republican Betty Demyer and Democrat Clifford Demos are seeking a two-year term for the Lake County District 3 commissioner seat.
Cherry Valley Township
Republican Melissa Rees-Herington and Democrat Sherri Grimm are both seeking the four-year term for the Cherry Valley clerk.
Dover Township
Republicans Marcella Leusby and Evan Vanderhoof and no party candidate Bob Klein are seeking to fill two, four-year terms as Dover Township Trustees.
Ellsworth Township
Democrat Betty Alward and no party candidate Kimberly Rothig-Pendley are both seeking the four-year term for Ellsworth Township treasurer.
Newkirk Township
Republicans Marilyn Gray and Richard Hall and no party candidates Ann Marciniak and Sherry Sheele are all seeking two, four-year terms for Newkirk Township Trustee positions.
Yates Township
Democrat Marilyn Burns and no party candidate Nicolette McClure are seeking the four-year term for Yates Township supervisor.
Democrat Jacqueline Patterson and no party candidate Patricia Williams are seeking the four-year term for Yates Township treasurer.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Board
Steve Anderson, Zach Anderson, Anne Engels, and Nicole Schultz are seeking to fill three, six-year terms on the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Reed City Area Public Schools
Sherry Franklin, Spencer Mund, Nicole Quinn, Nate Vanderhoof, and David Edward Williams are all seeking four, four-year terms on the Reed City Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Village of Luther
No party candidates Connie Holmes, Linda Hoover, Richard Mongar, Giles Naeseth and Felisa Lyn Wert are seeking to fill three, four-year terms as Village of Luther Trustees.
LAKE COUNTY PROPOSALS
Lake County Road Patrol Millage Renewal
Voters are asked to approve the renewal of a millage not to exceed 2.9787 mills for a period of six years beginning in 2021 for the continued funding for the operation of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office road patrol.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
28th Circuit Court
Both non-incumbents Jason Elmore of Cadillac and Michael Hayes of Cadillac are seeking the six-year term to become the new 28th Circuit Court judge, which presides in both Missaukee and Wexford counties.
Lake City Area Schools Board
Brian Kunkel, Edward Pruden, Dale Rainier, Thomas Redman, and Tami Wolverton are seeking to fill three, four-year terms on the Lake City Area Schools Board of Education.
Manton Consolidated Schools Board
Candice Musselman, Mark Powers, Brandie Sigler, Robert Stahl Jr., and Cole Strange are all running for three, six-year terms on the Manton Consolidated Schools Board of Education.
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board
Karen Abrahamson, Douglas McLain, Becky Voelker, and Brain Warner are seeking three, four-year terms on the McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board of Education. Kenneth Stahl also is the only candidate seeking a partial term on the board.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY PROPOSALS
Missaukee County Emergency Medical Service Replacement Millage
This is a request for a new additional millage to replace revenue from a millage for the same purpose, which will expire in 2021. The proposal is requesting the millage be increased by 1 mill for a period of eight years starting in 2022. It is estimated it would raise roughly $667,000 in the first year it was authorized and levied.
Enterprise Township Fire Protection Millage Renewal
This renewal request is to allow the Enterprise Township to continue to levy 1.5 mills for a period of four years starting in 2021 for the purpose of continuing fire protection within the municipality including building and equipment maintenance. In the first year, it is estimated it would raise $24,500.
Enterprise Township Road Maintenance and Improvement Renewal
This renewal request is to allow the Enterprise Township to continue to levy 0.5 mills for a period of four years starting in 2021 for the purpose of continuing road maintenance and improvement within the municipality. In the first year, it is estimated it would raise $8,200.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Evart City Council
Ralph Carlson, Sean Duffy, and Matthew Hildebrand are all seeking to fill two, four-year terms for trustee on the Evart City Council.
Chris Emerick, John Joyce, and Bob Lancaster all are seeking the two-year term of Evart Mayor.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Board
Steve Anderson, Zach Anderson, Anne Engels, and Nicole Schultz are seeking to fill three, six-year terms on the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Evart Public Schools Board
Bre Grabill, Gerald Nichols, Karen Pylman and Eric Schmidt are all seeking three, six-year terms on the Evart Public Schools Board of Education.
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board
Karen Abrahamson, Douglas McLain, Becky Voelker, and Brain Warner are seeking three, four-year terms on the McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board of Education. Kenneth Stahl also is the only candidate seeking a partial term on the board.
Reed City Area Public Schools Board
Sherry Franklin, Spencer Mund, Nicole Quinn, Nate Vanderhoof, and David Edward Williams are all seeking four, four-year terms on the Reed City Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Hersey Village Council
Kimberly Erickson, Sarah Turner, and Jeffrey Venema are seeking to fill two, four-year terms on the Hersey Village Council.
OSCEOLA COUNTY PROPOSALS
City of Evart Fire Millage
Evart voters are being asked to approve 2.0 mills for a period of six years beginning in 2020 to provide funds for operating, equipping constructing and purchasing for the Evart Area Joint Fire Department or for any other purpose authorized by law for fire service purposes. In the first year, it is estimated to generate $61,300.
Evart Township Fire Millage
Evart Township voters are being asked to approve 2.0 mills for a period of six years beginning in 2020 to provide funds for operating, equipping constructing and purchasing for the Evart Area Joint Fire Department or for any other purpose authorized by law for fire service purposes. In the first year, it is estimated to generate $120,000.
Orient Township Fire Millage
Orient Township voters are being asked to approve 2.0 mills for a period of six years beginning in 2020 to provide funds for operating, equipping constructing and purchasing for the Evart Area Joint Fire Department or for any other purpose authorized by law for fire service purposes. In the first year, it is estimated to generate $72,000.
Orient Township Road Millage
Orient Township voters are being asked to approve 1 mill for a period of four years to be allocated and placed in a special account and used for construction and maintenance of township roads. It is estimated it will generate roughly $36,000 annually.
Osceola Township Fire Millage
Osceola Township voters are being asked to approve 2.0 mills for a period of six years beginning in 2020 to provide funds for operating, equipping constructing and purchasing for the Evart Area Joint Fire Department or for any other purpose authorized by law for fire service purposes. In the first year, it is estimated to generate $62,700.
Osceola Township Road Improvement and Maintenance Millage Renewal
Osceola Township voters are being asked to renew 2.0 mills for a period of four years for the improvement and maintenance of public roads in the township. It is estimated to generate a little more than $64,000 in the first year.
Sherman Township Fire Protection Millage Renewal
Sherman Township voters are being asked to renew 2 mills for a period of four years beginning in 2021 for continued participation with the Tustin Area Fire Department. In the first year, it is estimated to generate $68,500.
Sylvan Township Fire Millage
Sylvan Township voters are being asked to approve 2.0 mills for a period of six years beginning in 2020 to provide funds for operating, equipping constructing and purchasing for the Evart Area Joint Fire Department or for any other purpose authorized by law for fire service purposes. In the first year, it is estimated to generate $68,400.
Village of Tustin Marijuana Ordinance
Village voters are being asked to approve or deny an ordinance that will completely prohibit the establishment and/or operation of all types of marijuana establishments within village limits.
WEXFORD COUNTY
28th Circuit Court
Both non-incumbents Jason Elmore of Cadillac and Michael Hayes of Cadillac are seeking the six-year term to become the new 28th Circuit Court judge, which presides in both Missaukee and Wexford counties.
Cherry Grove Township
Republican Kari Hanus and no party affiliation candidate Marcy Walston are seeking the four-year term of Cherry Grove Township Treasurer.
Slagle Township
Republicans Amanda Chandler and Jo Ann Klingbeil and no party affiliation candidate Cameron Kern are running for two, four-year terms as Slagle Township trustee.
South Branch Township
Republican candidates Darlene LeVeque and Shari Renwick and Democrat candidate Natasha Roll are seeking to fill two, four year South Branch Township trustee positions.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Board
Steve Anderson, Zach Anderson, Anne Engels, and Nicole Schultz are seeking to fill three, six-year terms on the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Manton Consolidated Schools Board
Candice Musselman, Mark Powers, Brandie Sigler, Robert Stahl Jr., and Cole Strange are all running for three, six-year terms on the Manton Consolidated Schools Board of Education.
Mesick Consolidated Schools Board of Education
Sally Flatman, Kirsten Ross, Sara Truog, William Sexton and Stephanie Shilling are running for three open seats on the Mesick Consolidated Schools Board of Education. The three open seats are for terms of six years.
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board
Karen Abrahamson, Douglas McLain, Becky Voelker, and Brain Warner are seeking three, four-year terms on the McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board of Education. Kenneth Stahl also is the only candidate seeking a partial term on the board.
WEXFORD COUNTY PROPOSALS
Manton Fire Department Operations Millage Renewal
The renewal looks to continue 0.5 mills for five years beginning in 2021 for general department operation. In the first year, it is estimated it raise nearly $8,400.
Amendment to the Manton Charter
The amendment to the Manton City Charter is asking voters to approve that both the city clerk and city treasurer are appointed for six-year rather than two years as they currently are.
Clam Lake Township Fire Protection Millage Renewal
The renewal looks to continue 2.0 mills for four years beginning in 2021 for general department operation. In the first year, it is estimated it raise nearly $193,000.
Henderson Township Fire Millage Renewal
This renewal looks to continue collecting a mill for four years starting in 2020 for fire protection, emergency services, and general expense. It is estimated to raise roughly $8,400 in its first year.
Springville Township EMS Millage
Springville Township voters are being asked to support a proposal for 3 mills for one year (2020) to provide emergency ambulance services in the township. It is estimated to generate nearly $140,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.