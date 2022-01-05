Turkey time is coming

The holidays may have just happened and winter’s frigid chill has a firm grasp on our current and future weather has just started, but the Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters think about the spring.
The license applications for the 2022 spring turkey hunting season are available now through Feb. 1. Cost is $5 and they can be purchased online at eLicense, www.mdnr-elicense.com, or anywhere DNR licenses are sold.
Vern Richardson, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Natural Resources Cadillac office, said so far, this winter has been pretty mild and that is just fine for turkeys. Although he couldn’t see the ground outside his window, Richardson said it wasn’t anything that turkeys couldn’t scratch through to get to various food sources.
“Turkeys can withstand cold temperatures. The biggest thing for them is food through the winter,” he said. “If that have food, they can create body heat to stay warm.”
With the snowpack not deep, Richardson said turkeys can easily find seeds, nuts, and fruits like crabapples, that are leftover. He also said a lot of turkeys in the region are around agricultural fields this time of year looking for wasted grains from harvest or corn left behind.
Find the season dates and regulations in the 2022 Spring Turkey Digest. For question about applying for a spring turkey license, call 517-284-WILD (9453).
