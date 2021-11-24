CADILLAC — This week many are busy preparing for Thursday’s Thanksgiving meal.
While many families are preparing for the feast by making menus and heading to the grocery store, other families may be worried they aren’t going to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal. On Tuesday, Rexair employees in Cadillac, along with the Cadillac Salvation Army, made sure nearly 200 families in the area didn’t have to worry about that.
Cadillac Salvation Army Major R.C. Duskin said 160 families either picked up boxes of food, including a turkey or had them delivered. Duskin said the process for the Thanksgiving meal boxes started at the end of October when applications for assistance started to be taken.
He said thanks to Rexair, 200 turkeys were donated and used to provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal for those who were in need.
“Rexair has been doing it for a number of years. This is my fourth Thanksgiving season here in Cadillac and they’ve done it every year,” Duskin said. “They have been doing it for a number of years before that. It’s a great help. It is one less thing we have to worry about with logistics, whether it is freezer space or even just going to pick them up.”
Rexair general foreman Tim Payne said the bottom line is the company and the Cadillac factory believe in helping the community in different ways and donating the turkeys is one of the programs they like to support through the Salvation Army. He also said Rexair has been in the community for more than 50 years and the factory and its staff believe in supporting the community.
In addition to the 200 turkeys donated to the Salvation Army, Payne said they also donated another 50 to the First Baptist Church of Cadillac’s food pantry.
“In the last year, Rexair has contributed in donations and people’s time more than $100,000 in community service,” he said.
Although the Salvation Army just passed out its Thanksgiving meal baskets, Duskin said they are already starting to switch to Christmas food baskets. The application process will begin on Dec. 1. If a person wants to help out by volunteering their time or donating money, they can call the office at (231) 775-7131. Those looking for Christmas meal assistance also may call that number.
For those looking to volunteer to ring a bell for the Red Kettle Campaign, Duskin said they are asked to go to registertoring.com. To learn more about the Cadillac Salvation Army go to centralusa.salvationarmy.org/cadillac.
