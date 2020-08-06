Voter turnout in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties ranged between 30% to nearly 40% during Tuesday's primary, according to turnout rates from each county.
The highest countywide voter turnout belonged to Osceola County with nearly 40% of its voters coming to the polls Tuesday while the lowest belonged to Wexford County who was just over 30%. Missaukee County also had nearly 40% of its voters come to the polls while Lake County had nearly 35.5% vote Tuesday.
LAKE COUNTY
Lake County had 35.42% of its 9,593 registered voters come to the polls Tuesday.
In the eastern half of the county that is in the Cadillac News coverage area, which includes Newkirk, Cherry Valley, Yates, Dover, Ellsworth, Pinora, and Chase townships, Dover Township had the highest percentage of voters with nearly 44% coming to the polls. The highest voter turnout from a Lake County township was Sauble Township with just over 54%.
All Lake County townships had voter turnout over 30% with the exception of both Webber and Pleasant Plains townships. Both are the largest population centers in the county with more than 1,000 registered voters but Webber only managed to get nearly 26.5% of voters to the polls while Pleasant Plains had 25.75% of its registered voters come out.
Calls were made seeking turnout numbers from 2016 from the clerk's office but were not immediately returned.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
Missaukee County had 39.27% of its 11,537 registered voters come to the polls during the primary Tuesday.
Butterfield, Clam Union, Enterprise, Holland, Reeder, Riverside, and West Branch townships all had turnout over 40% Tuesday. Butterfield Township, however, was the highest at nearly 47% while West Branch had the lowest turnout of those townships eclipsing the 40% mark with just over 41% of voters casting a ballot Tuesday.
Those townships, however, weren't the only Missaukee County precincts that were over the 40% mark.
Both Lake City and McBain surpassed 40%. Lake City had 41.34% of its voters hit the polls Tuesday while McBain had the highest voter turnout in the county at 45.13%. The lowest turnout rate was from Pioneer Township at nearly 31%.
While the turnout would be considered low by normal standards, when compared to the 2016 August Primary Tuesday's election was more than 11% better for voter turnout. According to information on the Missaukee County website, voter turnout was 28.08% four years ago which was 11.19% less than Tuesday's.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Osceola County had 39.71% of its 17,761 registered voters come to the polls Tuesday.
Burdell (47.61%), Cedar (42.34%), Hartwick (47.65%), Middle Branch (46.03%), Orient (42.71%), Osceola (42.5%), Richmond (44.44%), Rose Lake (49.05%), and Sherman Township (47.64%) were all over 40 percent, but none of those townships had the highest voter turnout in Osceola County. That honor went to LeRoy Township which had 50.16% of its 945 registered voters cast a vote Tuesday.
All Osceola County townships had voter turnout over 33% with the exception of both Evart and Reed City. Both are two of the largest population centers in the county with more than 1,000 registered voters but Evart only managed to get nearly 27.6% of voters to the polls while Reed City had 29.65% of its registered voters come out.
Turnout Tuesday was significantly higher than during the August Primary in 2016. In the August 2016 election, voter turnout showed 22.22% of the county's 17,108 registered voters. Tuesday's election had nearly 17.5% more voters come to the polls. Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm said she believes the higher usage of absentee ballots and steady levels of people voting in person contributed to that big jump.
WEXFORD COUNTY
Wexford County had 30.27% of its 26,358 registered voters come to the polls during the primary Tuesday.
Only two precincts in Wexford County surpassed the 40% level for voter turnout Tuesday. Those townships included Cherry Grove Township (41.77%) and South Branch Township (44%). Although Cherry Grove Township has nearly 2,500 registered voters, South Branch only has 300.
The majority of townships and other precincts ranged from the lower 20% range up to nearly 40%. Haring Township had nearly 31.5% of its 2,775 registered voters come to the polls, while Henderson Township had just over 37.11% of its 159 registered voters cast a ballot. Slagle Township had nearly 38.6% of its voters come to the polls.
In Cadillac, Precinct 3 had 33.33% of its 2,472 registered voters come to the polls while Precinct 1 had nearly 24.3% of its 2,639 registered voters and Precinct 2 had nearly 23.75% of its 2,527 registered voters.
Although Wexford County's voter turnout was the smallest percentage of the four counties covered by the Cadillac News, its Tuesday turnout was more than 2% higher than the 2016 primary numbers. Turnout Tuesday was 2.06% more than the 28.21% turnout from August 2016.
