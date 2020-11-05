CADILLAC — A huge number of absentee ballots—more than any local county has ever processed—had poll workers in townships and cities working late into the night in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Cherry Grove Township didn't send results to Wexford County until shortly before 3 a.m. Details were not readily available on Wednesday; Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman was not available and Cherry Grove Township Clerk Lynn Nixon refused to comment, saying she needed to speak to the State of Michigan first.
Osceola County was the first local county to finishing counting votes overnight.
"Turnout was much higher than four years ago," said Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm via email. In 2016, there were 10,766 voters, while there were 12,402 voters on Tuesday, Election Day 2020.
That's a record in Bluhm's 28 years as clerk.
All precincts reported being busy all day long, Bluhm said. But Bluhm said she knew that would be the case because there were so many absentee ballots to process, so the county put more precinct inspectors in place.
Bluhm said she didn't have final absentee ballot numbers but that they sent out almost 4,700 and only about 500 were unreturned as of Tuesday morning.
"This was a much, much higher (absentee voter) turnout, no doubt," Bluhm said.
Bluhm praised the work of city and township clerks in Osceola County.
"I can’t say enough about them 'stepping up to the plate' and getting it done," Bluhm said "Then you add committed precinct inspectors working tirelessly throughout the process—it worked well for us and I am proud of all of them.‘
Turnout was also up in Missaukee County.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said she started to worry whether she had ordered enough ballots when she got consistent reports of busy polling places.
If there had been a ballot shortage, voters could have used accessible voting terminals, used test ballots, or used photocopied ballots (which would have been hand-counted).
Fortunately, none of that needed to happen.
Turnout in 2016 was 69%, with 10,846 registered voters and 7,444 actual voters. Tuesday, there were 8,788 voters out of 12,171 registered voters, with a turnout of 72%.
Nielsen said she attributes the uptick in Missaukee County voters to increased accessibility of voter registration, not a population increase.
"I just think it's really been the push in the accessibility, that more people are just getting registered to vote because because they can. Because it's easier," Nielsen said, citing the ability to register online and automatic registrations when you update your driver's license.
In Missaukee County, Lake Township took the longest to submit their totals to the county (Nielsen emailed unoffcial results to the Cadillac News at 3:42 a.m., according to an email program timestamp).
"They've doubled how many absent voter ballots they normally get," Nielsen said. For comparison, Nielsen said Lake Township sent out 560 absent voter ballots in August and received 483. For Tuesday's election, 891 needed to be counted.
That takes time; the methodical process of counting ballots includes verifying ballot numbers, verifying signatures, logging voters into the poll book, separating stubs from the ballots, putting the ballots in a stack and then tabulating the ballots
Like Bluhm, Nielsen said she was pleased with Missaukee County township and city clerks and election inspectors.
"It was a really long, really grueling day," Nielsen said. "I am really proud of them staying focused, staying on task and getting voters through and making sure that voters were able to exercise their right to vote."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.