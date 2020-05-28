TUSTIN — It was a bit of a gamble to host blood drives every month in the Osceola County town of Tustin, which has a population of a little over 200 people.
Pastor Keith Bergstrom, of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, said doing them every month meant they needed two groups of people willing to donate rather than just one, because it takes longer than a month for a person's body to recover enough to donate again.
"We needed to reach a whole new audience," Bergstrom said.
The church began a partnership with Versiti Michigan Blood back in October 2017. They started off hosting blood drives every other month until recently, when the coronavirus crisis reached Michigan.
Bergstrom said when schools were closed to control the spread of the virus, blood collection agencies lost a major community collection site.
From the beginning of their partnership with Versiti, Bergstrom said their intention was to host blood drives every month; the closing of schools presented an opportunity for them to expand.
"It created a catalyst to explore doing them every month," Bergstrom said. "The need's not going away."
So far, the need has been met by the community: during the first monthly blood drive event, Bergstrom said they saw 23 new donors.
"We thought, 'wow, this is doable,'" Bergstrom said. "People heard the message."
Susan Street, donor recruitment account representative with Versiti, said community collection sites such as the Covenant Presbyterian Church (which has opened its doors to non-members willing to donate) are vital to their work.
"Since opening their doors to the community, they have collected 385 pints of blood — this means their donors have helped save over 1,150 local lives," Street wrote in an email to the Cadillac News.
Further expounding on how they come to the number 1,150, Street said they multiply the number of pints collected by three, which is the number of different components they derive from blood — platelets, red cells and plasma.
Each component is used in different types of medical procedures, from traumatic accidents to treating people undergoing cancer treatments and elective surgeries.
For a town the size of Tustin, Street said holding blood drives every month is quite uncommon, even at this time, when only about half of the existing blood drive sites have expanded their availability to meet the decline in donations previously collected at schools.
"It was so amazing and heartwarming," Street said about the church's willingness to expand their availability. "This is the kind of people we're working with."
Street said the efforts of organizations such as Covenant Presbyterian Church have offset the losses blood collection agencies saw from schools not being open but they're expecting donations to drop over the summer months.
The expected dip in donations as people grow more busy with summer recreation and activities comes at a time when blood may be in higher demand.
Street said a number of people opted not to have elective surgeries done during the last few months out of concern that hospitals would be overloaded with COVID-19 patients. Now that case numbers seem to be leveling out, Bergstrom said there may be a backlog of patients waiting to have their surgery done. Trauma cases also tend to increase in the summer and with factories opening back up after being closed for several weeks, the risk of people needing blood due to accidental injuries is only going to grow.
"Sooner or later, 75% of the population will need blood at some point," Street said. "Most people are eligible to donate. The hour they spend giving blood is quite minimal compared to the difference they make."
In addition to helping to organize the blood drives at the church (along with Tonia Hartline) Bergstrom is a lifelong blood donor. Since he's been donating through Versiti, Street said Bergstrom has contributed 84 times, for a total of 11 gallons of blood.
For Bergstrom, the value of donating blood is very "compelling," considering that his donation could very well be used to save someone's life.
"It's a very unique way to give," Bergstrom said. "It resonates with me. Not everyone likes to be poked with a needle but I have no problem with that. I feel really good about it but for me, it has a deeper value than just emotional. It's living out my values. The contrast between how much time you spend donating and what it accomplishes is huge. You literally could be saving a life — it's a very significant thing."
Covenant Presbyterian Church's will be hosting blood drives June 25, July 28, Aug. 27 and Sept. 22.
For information about other blood drives in Michigan, look up Versiti Blood Center of Michigan on Facebook or go to https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.
