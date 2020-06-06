Tustin Daze canceled

TUSTIN — For the first time in more than 20 years Tustin residents won't have a September festival to look forward to.
The Tustin Daze committee announced earlier this week that the festival scheduled for September would be canceled for a number of reasons, including lack of funding and insurance issues.
"This is a very hard decision. The committee tried to make it work but to be transparent, there are so many factors," committee member Andrea Winnie said.
With the possible liability that comes with holding an event during the coronavirus pandemic and businesses hurting after being closed since March, Winnie said the festival was just not possible.
"Insurance is required for this type of event. The insurance company does not want to insure it," she said. "Also, we normally have so much support from local businesses, which have been hurting during this time."
Winnie said it was not an easy decision and leaves the community with little to look forward to.
"This is a huge disappointment for everyone," Winnie said. "The community enjoys all the activities we have that day from the fireman breakfast in the morning to the parade at 11 a.m. to the raffle, games and music throughout the day. By not doing Tustin Daze this year, there is so little to look forward to."
