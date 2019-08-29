2019 Tustin Daze Schedule of Events
Friday, Aug. 30
• 4 p.m. — Car Show and DJ at RanDees
Saturday, Aug. 31
• 8 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast at Tustin Elementary School. By donation and proceeds go to the Edgetts Westland Church Food Pantry
• 8 a.m. — Tustin Daze 5K Run/Walk, 108 E. Church St.
• 11 a.m. — Grand Parade
• 11:30 a.m. — Ice Cream Eating Contest at Dairy Station
• Noon — Pine River High School Band performance at the Boomers Rendevous Senior Center
• Noon — Plinko! at Boomers Rendevous Senior Center
• Noon — Kids' Games at the Tustin Fire Department
• 1 p.m. — Horse shoes at the Tustin Community Center
• 1 p.m. — Kids' Races
• 3 p.m. — Raffle drawing at Boomers Rendezvous Senior Center
• 3:30 p.m. — Ice cream social at Boomers Rendezvous Senior Center
• 5 p.m. — Mini Music Fest behind the Covenant Presbyterian Church. If it is rainy the concert will be inside the church.
Sunday, Sept. 1
• 8 a.m. — Golf scramble at Tustain Trails Golf Course
• 1 p.m. — Cadillac Area Modelers Society Air Show at 551 S. Neilson St.
