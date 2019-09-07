EVART — A new piece of rescue equipment donated to the Tustin Fired Department was unveiled at the annual Osceola County Farm Bureau dinner.
At the annual dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 21, David Belden showcased the new "Great Wall of Rescue" that will be housed at the Tustin Fire Department thanks to a $2,800 donation from the Michigan Potash and Salt Company.
The red octagonal piece of equipment is made up of eight walls that separate and was designed to save people who have fallen into grain silos.
When separated, the eight walls are individually placed around a stuck individual to stop the grain from continuing to close in and suck a person deeper into the silo.
Once to grain has been stopped, an auger is used to move the grain out of the closed-off area and then the rescue team can hoist the previously stuck person out of the silo.
"Though there are not many silos in use up here," said Belden, "this is a piece of equipment that will come in very handy should it ever need to be used."
With not many farms still using silos in the area, Belden said the "Great Wall" will more than likely be used more for situations like trench rescues.
Though the equipment will be kept with the Tustin Fire Department, Belden said the department will take it out to anyone who needs it.
"To the best of my knowledge, this is the only piece of equipment that can be used in those type of situations in our area," he said. "So if another department needs it, all they have to do is call and we will bring it to them."
In making the purchase of the "Great Wall of Rescue" a reality, Michigan Potash and Salt Company Executive Vice President Al Millward said the company was glad it could help.
"We are awful thankful that we were able to donate to the community," he said.
