Tustin man accepts plea regarding CSC offense

CADILLAC — An 18-year-old Tustin man accepted a plea in 28th Circuit Court regarding a 2018 criminal sexual conduct-related offense.
Aries Kain Mercer pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree CSC, victim 13-15, for his connection with an incident occurring on or between Oct. 1, 2018-Nov. 1, 2018 in Cadillac. He faces up to two years in prison and/or $500 in fines at sentencing.
As part of the plea, a charge of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, will be dismissed at sentencing. A sentencing agreement also was in place to allow Mercer to be sentenced under Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. The sentencing agreement also includes no additional jail time.
Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plead guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued and a he should be sentenced within the next month.
