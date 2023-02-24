Tustin man arrested, charged for weapons, driving offenses

Robert James Lockard, 18, of Tustin, was charged recently in Wexford County’s 84th District Court with one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, possession of a fire arm under the influence of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated from a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on Feb. 21 in Cadillac.