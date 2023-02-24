Tustin man arrested, charged for weapons, driving offenses

CADILLAC — An 18-year-old Tustin man faced multiple weapons and driving offenses during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Robert James Lockard was charged with one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, possession of a firearm under the influence of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated from a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on Feb. 21 in Cadillac.
If convicted of the felony concealed weapon offense, Lockard faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Lockard is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 21, the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post reported a trooper stopped a vehicle on Pearl Street for speeding. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Lockard, told troopers he was late for work. Police also said Lockard told the trooper he did not have a valid driver’s license.
While troopers were talking with him, police said they observed a handgun wedged between the driver seat and center console. Troopers instructed Lockard to not touch the handgun and exit the vehicle and police said he complied.
Police said Lockard showed signs of intoxication and sobriety tests were administered. Lockard was placed under arrest and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his arraignment, according to police.
The court released Lockard on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Feb. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.