REED CITY — A 34-year-old Tustin man was charged with two offenses including one involving methamphetamine during his recent arraignment in Osceola County's 77th District Court.
Eric Lee Shimel was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and driving while license suspended for his connection with an incident on Nov. 18 in Rose Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Shimel faces a potential life sentence.
The charges in question are only accusations. Shimel is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 10 p.m. on Nov. 18, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on 15 Mile Road near 180th Avenue in Rose Lake Township, according to a release by police. Shimel, who was found to be the driver of the vehicle, had a warrant for his arrest from Lake County, and troopers placed him under arrest, police said.
During the arrest, police said troopers found a small bag containing a white crystal substance in his pant pocket. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, and police said it also was determined Shimel's license was suspended.
After his arraignment in 77th District Court, police said Shimel's bond was set at 10% of $30,000.
