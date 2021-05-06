CADILLAC — A 54-year-old Tustin man faced a potential life sentence on a drug-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Scott Allen McDaniel Sr. was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Feb. 26 in Selma Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge, which, in this case, enhances the maximum sentence to life in prison because the primary offense is punishable by five or more years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. McDaniel Sr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 11.
