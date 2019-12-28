Tustin man charged with child abuse

CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Tustin man is facing a child abuse charge after he was arraigned Thursday in 84th District Court.
Kelly Michael Breland was charged with one count of third-degree child abuse for his connection with an incident on Nov. 29 in Cadillac. If convicted, Breland faces up to two years in prison or probation for up to five years.
The charge in question is an accusation. Breland is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 7.
