CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Tustin man was charged with home invasion and larceny offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Aaron Michael Schut was charged with one count of larceny in a building and third-degree home invasion for his connection with an incident on Oct. 14 in Cadillac.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a potential life sentence or up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by more than or less than five years in prison.
If convicted, Schut faces up to 15 years in prison on the larceny offense and up to life in prison on the home invasion offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Schut is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,500 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 26.
