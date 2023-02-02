CADILLAC — A 55-year-old Tustin man faced a single methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Scott Allen McDaniel was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense notice for his connection with an incident on Feb. 26, 2021, in Selma Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, McDaniel faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. McDaniel is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The bond was remanded and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Feb. 8.
