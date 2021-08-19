CADILLAC — A 46-year-old Tustin man faced a single police officer assault, resist or obstruct charge during his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jason Steven Hermann was charged with police officer ARO for his connection with an incident on Aug. 14 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by less than five years in prison or up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five years or more.
If convicted, Hermann faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Hermann is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.