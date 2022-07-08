CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Tustin man faced home invasion and other offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Tyler Christopher Maitland was charged with third-degree home invasion, two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and two counts of malicious destruction of personal property $200 or more but less than $1,000 for his connection with incidents on July 3 in Cadillac.
If convicted on the home invasion charge, Maitland faces up to five years in prison and/or $2,000 while he faces up to two years and/or $2,000 on the two police officer ARO felonies.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Maitland is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Maitland was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 12.
