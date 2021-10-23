CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Tustin man faced a single methamphetamine-related offense, and a potential life sentence if convicted, during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Ross Gary Smith was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 19 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five years or more.
If convicted, Smith faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 19 troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District Hometown Security Team stopped a vehicle on River Street near Mitchell Street in Cadillac, according to a release by police. The driver, identified as Smith, was found to possess a white crystal substance and police said it tested positive for methamphetamine.
Police said methamphetamine also was found hidden inside a lockbox disguised as a dictionary on the passenger seat and inside a cigarette pack on the dashboard. Smith was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his arraignment in district court.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 2.
