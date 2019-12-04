Tustin man sentenced for Wexford Co. charges after parole absconding

CADILLAC — The 37-year-old Tustin man who had police searching for him earlier this spring and summer was sentenced recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Leslie Robert-Ronald Robinson was sentenced to between 2-3 years in prison for a guilty plea to tampering with a monitoring device and was sentenced as a habitual offender for his connection with an incident occurring on April 9 in Cadillac. He was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees.
He also was sentenced to between 28 months-15 years in prison for a no contest plea to possession of methamphetamine and 365 days for a no contest plea to failing to maintain security on a motor vehicle. He also was sentenced to 93 days in jail for a no contest plea to operating while license suspended, revoked or denied. These charges stem from his connection with an incident occurring on Feb. 2 in Haring Township.
A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Robinson was arrested after information led the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team, MSP Technical Services Unit, MSP Canine Units, the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to a residence in the 3000 block of 10 Mile Road around 8:45 a.m. in Evart on June 28, police said.
Police had multiple sources for tips that led to the arrest, mostly confidential. After several attempts to get Robinson to exit the residence on his own, officers made entry and located him hiding in the bathroom, police said.
Police said following his arrest Robinson was verbally and physically uncooperative. Due to his refusal to follow commands or even walk on his own, Robinson had to be carried out of the residence. He then had to be picked up and loaded into a patrol car for transport to Wexford County Jail, police said. No one, however, was hurt during the arrest.
Robinson absconded from parole in April 2019 and had been actively avoiding arrest until his arrest, police said. A search was conducted in an area where Robinson was believed to have abandoned a pickup truck after having a verbal altercation with a tree trimming service in Wexford County on June 18, according to a release by police.
