CADILLAC — The 37-year-old Tustin man who had police searching for him earlier this spring and summer reached a plea agreement recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Leslie Robert-Ronald Robinson pleaded no contest to charges of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied, operating a motor vehicle without security and possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident occurring on Feb. 2 in Haring Township. He also was found guilty of and will be sentenced as a habitual offender second offense by the court.
A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice connected to the operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing.
Robinson also pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device for his connection with an incident occurring on April 9 in Cadillac. He also was found guilty of and will be sentenced as a habitual offender second offense by the court. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing.
Robinson was arrested after information led the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team, MSP Technical Services Unit, MSP Canine Units, the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to a residence in the 3000 block of 10 Mile Road around 8:45 a.m. in Evart on June 28, police said.
Police had multiple sources for tips that led to the arrest, mostly confidential. After several attempts to get Robinson to exit the residence on his own, officers made entry and located him hiding in the bathroom, police said.
Police said following his arrest Robinson was verbally and physically uncooperative. Due to his refusal to follow commands or even walk on his own, Robinson had to be carried out of the residence. He then had to be picked up and loaded into a patrol car for transport to Wexford County Jail, police said. No one, however, was hurt during the arrest.
Robinson absconded from parole in April 2019 and has been actively avoiding arrest since that time, police said. A search was conducted in an area where Robinson was believed to have abandoned a pickup truck after having a verbal altercation with a tree trimming service in Wexford County on June 18, according to a release by police.
In addition to his absconder warrant, he was also wanted for failing to appear on a felony charge in Wexford and other misdemeanor warrants in Wexford and Van Buren counties, police said. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections website, Robinson absconded from his Reed City parole and has two active sentences that include operating/maintaining a laboratory and fleeing a police officer, third degree.
