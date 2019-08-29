Tustin teen charged with CSC

Aries Kain Mercer, 18, of Tustin was recently charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct after he was arraigned in 28th Circuit Court.

Aries Kain Mercer stood mute to charges of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, and fourth-degree CSC, victim 13-15 for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Oct. 1-Nov. 1 in Cadillac. If convicted, Mercer faces up to 15 years in prison. 

The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Mercer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued. 

