Tustin teen charged with CSC

CADILLAC — A 18-year-old Tustin teen was recently charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct after he was arraigned in 28th Circuit Court.
Aries Kain Mercer stood mute to charges of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, and fourth-degree CSC, victim 13-15 for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Oct. 1-Nov. 1 in Cadillac. If convicted, Mercer faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Mercer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
