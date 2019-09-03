TUSTIN — This past weekend was “Fiesta Time‘ in Tustin.
The annual Tustin Daze packed three days of fun into the long Labor Day weekend and it was only fitting the theme this year was “Fiesta Time.‘ On Aug. 31, things kicked off early for Tustin Daze as there was a pancake breakfast with proceeds benefiting a local food pantry, as well as, the Tustin Daze 5K Run/Walk.
Later in the morning on Aug. 31, the Tustin Daze Grand Parade was held which included various floats from local businesses, law enforcement and first responders.
Floats in the parade were encouraged to bring the fiesta to the annual event. They also were judged with the chance to win a cash prize. This year, Today’s Fitness took home the first-place honor.
Other events included an ice cream eating contest, horseshoes, kids’ games, kids’ races, a performance by the Pine River High School Band and a mini music fest held at the Covenant Presbyterian Church.
On Sunday, there was a golf scramble at Tustin Trails Golf Course and while not directly connected to Tustin Daze, the Cadillac Area Modelers Society Air Show also held its annual show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.