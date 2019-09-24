REED CITY — A 34-year-old Tustin woman and a 33-year-old Charlotte man are facing multiple larceny charges after they were arraigned in 77th District Court.
Diedre Rose Degood and Richard James Ehl were each charged recently in 77th District Court with three counts of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and three counts each of conspiracy to commit larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for their connection with several incidents occurring on or between the dates of Aug. 21 and Sept. 8 in the Rose Lake and Hartwick Township areas, according to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges against Degood and Ehl are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Both are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The sheriff’s office said the larceny involved utility trailers and following various investigative leads deputies were able to obtain search warrants for a Charlotte residence. The Charlotte Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant and deputies were able to recover two of the stolen trailers, according to the release.
A 1995 black assembled 14-foot trailer, double axle with black rims, steel rails and slide out ramps was still unaccounted for, police said. The missing trailer has a Michigan registration of D399258.
Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said the arrests were the result of community members coming forward with tips as well as the work of his agency’s deputies and detectives.
