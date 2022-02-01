GRAYLING — Cheyanna Rizor of Tustin was one of 27 graduates from the Kirtland Community College Regional Police Academy on Dec. 10.
Kirtland Community College celebrated the 53rd graduation of cadets from its Regional Police Academy. Of the class’ 27 total graduates, 19 were sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as part of their overall Conservation Officer training.
Notably, 100% of cadets in the academy completed the training and passed licensure tests through the Michigan Commission of Law Enforcement Standards. All of the graduates are currently employed as officers.
Over the course of six months, Police Academy cadets learned in a mixture of classroom and hands-on environments and they completed rigorous training to prepare them for careers in law enforcement.
Along with physical exercises and drills, cadets trained in Kirtland’s MILO Range Theater 300. The Theater 300 system offers a fully immersive, 5-screen configuration that provides the most challenging and realistic training environment. This state-of-the-art system is one of the largest simulators of its kind in Michigan.
“There is nothing easy about working as a police officer, so we hold trainees to the highest possible standards in order to prepare them for the challenges ahead,” notes Christophor Periatt, Police Academy Director. “So by the time our cadets reach graduation, we’ve grown into a unit that truly supports one another. I am very proud of this graduating class.”
Kirtland’s Police Academy is one of only 20 in Michigan, and the program consistently outperforms averages in both student completion and MCOLES certification. The Academy boasts over 99.9% MCOLES pass rate for the past decade and has proudly prepared over 800 officers from across Michigan and beyond for public service.
To learn more about Kirtland’s Regional Police Academy, visit Kirtland.edu/Kirtland-regional-police-academy.
