TUSTIN — For 77-year-old Fern Baker, making masks for every person she knows isn't an act of exceptional kindness, it's something everyone should be doing.
"All it takes is a little bit of material," Baker said. "Anybody can do it if they can sew at all."
Baker said she was inspired by her daughter, Lori Williams, to take the spread of COVID-19 very seriously and do everything in her power to help people in this area from becoming infected.
Lori's daughter-in-law, Kaitlynn, works in the emergency department at Henry Ford Medical Center, in St. Clair Shores. Baker said her daughter started making masks for the hospital when they began running out. She said Lori's made more than 100 for the hospital, so far.
The crisis hits home especially hard for the family because Kaitlynn was exposed to COVID-19 and was required to self-quarantine, although she didn't show any symptoms and was able to return to work after 14 days.
So far, Baker said she's sewn more than 50 masks for family members and friends throughout the Tustin area. She even started making masks for her granddaughter, who works in an elderly care facility which is running low on personal protection equipment.
Baker said people began contacting her with requests for masks after word got around she was making them.
"I would just leave them on their porches," Baker said. "I wanted everyone I know to have them."
Going to the grocery store, Baker said she was amazed how many people were wearing masks but also surprised that some people weren't.
"They don't think they're going to get it," Baker said. "I think some people don't wear masks because they feel like everyone's looking at them. When I put on a mask, everyone was looking but I thought, 'OK, look. I think this is best.'"
Baker said it takes around one hour for her to sew one mask but if she does two or three at a time, it's more efficient. She said there are plenty of tutorials online that demonstrate how to properly sew a mask. So far, she hasn't had to buy any new materials.
"I'm using all materials I've had," Baker said. "I don't know why I had them. I must have been saving them for this."
Baker said her hope is that by sewing masks for anyone who wants one, she can inspire others to do the same thing in their communities.
"It's such a weird time," Baker said. "I think we're ordinary people just trying to help."
