CADILLAC — News that a community fireworks display wouldn’t be hosted in Cadillac this year for the Fourth of July was an unpleasant surprise to many people.
Freedom Festival organizer Derek Anderson announced months ago that the festival and fireworks wouldn’t be held due to lack of volunteers.
Despite the announcement coming some time ago, however, Anderson said it wasn’t until the week leading up to the Fourth of July that the community really started to grasp the reality of the situation and approach him with offers to help.
This Thursday, Anderson will be meeting with 20 people who have expressed interest in organizing Cadillac’s Independence Day celebration. The goal of the meeting will be to discuss what they’ve done in the past, find out what people want to do moving forward (fireworks, Freedom Festival or both), and what needs to be done to make that plan happen.
Despite the apparent influx of new helpers, Anderson said he still intends to transition out of his role as one of the lead organizers — a position he’s filled for about 10 years.
“It’s time for somebody else to take over,” Anderson said.
For the last few years, Anderson said it’s basically been himself and three others who’ve done the lion’s share of work putting the event on. Difficulty finding volunteers for last year’s event factored into their decision to cancel the 2021 festival, although they still had money left over from the 2020 event (which was canceled due to COVID-19 uncertainties) to pay for fireworks.
“The board decided after last year’s fireworks that unless we can put a group together to organize these events, we’re not going to do it,” Anderson said.
In the past, Anderson said they were able to make the fireworks and festival work be assigning people to individual facets of both events. The success depended to a large degree on volunteers’ willingness to follow through on their commitments to help, Anderson said.
Assuming that the people who’ve stepped up remain committed to organizing the event, Anderson said he’s confident they’ll be able to pull it off.
“I have faith there is a group of people that want to make this happen,” Anderson said.
The meeting Thursday will be held at 6 p.m., at 302 Cass St., which is the home of State Farm Insurance Agent Darrick Earegood.
Anderson said others who are interested in helping to put together next year’s event is welcome to attend.
Business owner Mike Blackmer recently was given approval by the Cadillac City Council to host a fireworks display at the Lake Cadillac Resort but his plan is to do this the weekend before Labor Day each year, not the Fourth of July.
