LUTHER — A Luther restaurant burned down early Sunday morning as a result of a possible electrical fire.
The LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department responded to a call at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, May 26 after the Twin Creek Inn had already been on fire for quite some time, said LeRoy Fire Department Chief Dale Hall.
“When we had gotten the call, the Luther Fire Department was already on scene and were saying the roof had already collapsed,‘ Hall said. “The building was probably burning for a few hours before we responded.‘
Though the damage to the building made it hard to tell what caused the fire, Hall said it was probably an electrical issue that started in the kitchen.
The Twin Creek Inn was empty at the time and no one was hurt, said Hall.
The Luther, Tustin and Weber Township fire departments also responded to the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.