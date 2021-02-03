STANDISH — A 67-year-old Twining man who was charged last week with a credit card and computer fraud-related crimes faced attempted murder and several other charges recently during his arraignment in 81st District Court.
Roger Allan Broadstone was charged with five counts of attempted murder; one count of disarming police officer non-firearm; one count of attempted to disarm police officer firearm; four counts of police officer assault; resist or obstruct; one count of police officer assault, resist, or obstruct causing injury; one count of placing offensive substance with intent to injure; one count of arson preparation to burn a dwelling; one count of possession of ammunition by a felon; and one count of malicious destruction of police property for his connection with an incident on Jan. 20 in Arenac County.
On Jan. 20, troopers went to Broadstone's Twining residence regarding his alleged connection to a credit card and computer fraud case, according to a press release from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police. Broadstone refused to come out and speak with troopers and police said he spoke with them through an open window. Police said Broadstone informed them they would need a search warrant to come inside his home.
Troopers obtained a search warrant and made entry, according to the press release. Broadstone had barricaded himself inside his home and police said he resisted. After the troopers entered the home, police said they found Broadstone had set up a booby trap and made other preparations to harm police.
Last week, Broadstone was charged with one count of illegal use of a financial transaction device and using a computer to commit a crime in 82nd District Court.
Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were contacted on Jan. 19 to investigate a fraud complaint in Ogemaw County, according to a previous press release. A Merritt woman told police her credit card was used to purchase more than $1,500 worth of items from the Walmart in West Branch, police said.
Troopers worked with the store's loss prevention to identify a suspect and police said surveillance footage showed Broadstone picking up the order at the store. The online purchase was made using the victim’s credit card and police said Broadstone was listed as a secondary person to pick up the order.
Troopers then went to Broadstone's Twining home to interview him, which is what led to the charges in 81st District Court.
The charges in question in both cases are only accusations. Broadstone is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Broadstone's bond was set by the Arenac County court at $1.125 million and the bond in Ogemaw County was set at $30,000 10% cash surety.
