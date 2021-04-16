Two additional Wexford County COVID-19 deaths

CADILLAC — On April 11, 2020 Wexford County lost its first person to COVID-19, state data shows.
In the one year and three days since then, 29 more people from the county died of COVID-19.
On April 15, District Health Department No.10's daily COVID-19 update showed two more deaths since the day before, bringing the county's total COVID-19 deaths to 30.
State data shows deaths climbing steadily in Wexford County since November.
Wexford County lost four people to the novel coronavirus between April 11 and June 29 of 2020.
Then there were no COVID-19 deaths in the county until Nov. 3, 2020. Deaths continued until Dec. 31, when Wexford County lost the county's 18th person to the virus.
There was a lull in February and January, with on death on Jan. 25.
But on March 4, the deaths started coming again.
In the last one month and 10 days, the county has lost 10 people; one-third of the county's pandemic death total.
Rising case numbers—the county's positivity rate at the start of this week was 23.8%, which is an improvement over the end of last week—are linked to more deaths; when more people get sick, more people die.
Lake, Missaukee and Osceola county death totals also show the toll these surges take.
Lake County didn't have any COVID-19 deaths until Oct.26, 2020; by the end of November of that year, Lake County had lost seven people to the virus. The death total stands at 11 as of March 26.
Missaukee County, which was the first Cadillac News county to lose somebody to COVID-19, had an eight-month break in deaths. The first was on March 27, 2020. The second was in the November surge, on the 21st day of that month. Missaukee County's pandemic total confirmed COVID-19 cases resulting in death stands at 12; of the 12, more than half (seven) happened in the November-December surge.
The impact of surges on deaths is marked in Osceola County, which has had 24 deaths throughout the pandemic. The first was on Oct. 26, 2020; the 24th was on March 29 of this year, ending a lull that began after the 23rd death, on Feb. 8.
Each local county added COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Wexford added 16 and reached a pandemic total of 2,222; Missaukee added seven and reached 1,080; Lake added six and reached 478 while Osceola added 17 and reached 1,382. Statewide cases reached 770,822; there were also 112 new deaths, 81 of which were identified during a review of vital records. State deaths reached a pandemic total of 16,731; those numbers only reflect people that died with a positive COVID-19 test result. It does not count probable deaths; people who are believed to have had COVID-19 but did not test positive.
This week during Munson Healthcare's regular press conference, doctors continued to urge caution and advised people to stay home if they are sick, in addition to getting vaccinated and other measures that have been a cornerstone of prevention (hand-washing, making and social-distancing).
But most important is to take even minor symptoms seriously.
"Even if it's just a runny nose, please don't blow that off as being allergies or just a cold," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare's chief of medicine. "If your child is sick or you are sick, please don't go to school or to work. And if you do have any symptoms at all, please get tested. There are lots of opportunities around the area to get tested."
Dr. Nefcy also urged people to cooperate with health department contact tracers.
"They are really doing the work to keep all of us safe . . . cooperating with the health department and allowing them to get a bigger global picture of what's going on in our community is really imperative to them being able to do their work well," Dr. Nefcy said.
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled online.
Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties use District Health Department No. 10: https://www.dhd10.org/schedule/
Osceola County uses Central Michigan District Health Department: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6224197/COVID-19-Vaccination-Sign-Up
Walgreens: https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp
Meijer: https://clinic.meijer.com/
Rite-Aid: https://www.riteaid.com/covid-19
Family Fare: https://www.shopfamilyfare.com/covid19vaccine
You can also call your primary care provider; several practices are offering vaccination.
Additionally, Harm Reduction of Michigan has some same-day walk-in appointments, but you'll need to call by 10 a.m. "Best shot is to call the night before 231-679-8007. If site is full we will schedule you ASAP," according to vaccinefinder.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.