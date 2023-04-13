CADILLAC — The Cadillac area will be in for quite a treat on Fathers Day.
Two Army bands will be teaming up to perform a free concert on Sunday, June 18, at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Performing will be the 73rd Army Band from the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the 126th Army Band from Belmont, Michigan.
Bethany Miller, from the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, said the concert came about when 73rd Army Band member Kevre Hendricks contacted the chamber and asked if they could play.
Miller said Hendricks learned about the area when he and some of his band mates had previously met up with some of the 126th Army Band members in Cadillac.
The concert will be held sometime in the afternoon but Miller said additional details have not yet been worked out. She said they’ll likely know more in the next couple of weeks.
Assisting the chamber in organizing the event are the Veterans Serving Veterans Park and the Army National Guard post in Cadillac.
