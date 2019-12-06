CADILLAC — On Tuesday, detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team arrested two people after arranging a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine in Cadillac.
According to a TNT press release, detectives received a tip of illegal narcotics being sold in Wexford County and based on this information, a controlled purchase was arranged in a parking lot.
The suspects, 47-year-old Melody Kay Randall of Cadillac and 43-year-old Robert Joseph Leyrer of Reed City, were arrested for delivering and selling approximately two grams of meth.
Randall was arraigned Thursday in the 84th District Court of Wexford County for controlled substance violation-delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and a probation violation.
Leyrer also was arraigned Thursday in the 84th District Court of Wexford County for controlled substance violation-maintaining a drug vehicle and a parole violation.
Randall was given a $100,000 cash bond. Leyrer was given a $25,000 cash bond.
