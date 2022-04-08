CADILLAC — Two Cadillac men were arrested early Friday morning after crashing the vehicle they were attempting to elude police in.
Michigan State Police said at about 1:35 a.m. Friday troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations on Simons Street near Crippen Street in Cadillac. The 1994 Camaro, occupied by two 19-year-old Cadillac men, crashed as they attempted to flee.
As troopers tried to stop the Camaro it sped off, drove over a curb and crashed into a chain-link fence and trampoline in the yard of a resident, police said. According to police the driver, identified as Tyrone Demetrius Slusser, attempted to run from the crash but was quickly taken into custody. The passenger, identified as Gaven Noah-Ryan Hawk, was arrested without incident, police said.
During the investigation, troopers discovered the two had been stealing items from vehicles in the Cadillac area, police said. The owners of the stolen items were identified and the property was returned.
Both men were lodged in the Wexford County Jail. No injuries were reported in the crash.
Slusser was arraigned in Wexford County District Court on one count of flee and elude third degree, one count resisting and obstructing police officer, and two counts of larceny less than $200. His bond was set at $10,000 cash surety. His next scheduled court appearance is April 26.
Hawk was arraigned on two counts of larceny less than $200. His bond was set at $10,000 cash surety. His next court appearance is April 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.