CADILLAC — Cadillac police arrested two people believed to have been involved in an invasion of a Cadillac home and shooting a woman in the face with a BB gun.
Police say they received a call around 9:45 p.m. Friday of a woman who reported she was shot in the face repeatedly with a BB gun by an unknown assailant. The suspect had forced open a door at the home before confronting the homeowner, police said. The suspect fled on foot from the home.
A short time later Cadillac Police were dispatched to the Speedway gas station for a a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from the parking lot. The owner of the vehicle had left the car running with the keys in the ignition while going inside and came back and saw the vehicle was missing.
Later that night, a person walking called Police with a report of a vehicle driving at excessive speeds south on Mitchell Street. The vehicle matched the description of the stolen vehicle. Officers located the stolen vehicle parked with two people inside at the EZ Mart parking lot on South Mitchell Street. Police took both people into custody. Following interviews of both people, a 30-year-old Cadillac man and a 26-year-old Cadillac woman were arrested. Police say both admitted to being involved with the home invasion on Ernst Street and stealing the vehicle from Speedway.
The male suspect was lodge in the Wexford County Jail for home invasion, first degree, felonious assault, UDAA and CCW violation, while the woman was lodged for aiding and abetting on charges against the man.
